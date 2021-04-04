Suga Stresses Importance of Japan-U.S. Cooperation on Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stressed on Sunday the significance of Japan and the United States working closely to defuse tensions over Taiwan.

“It is important for Japan and the United States to work together and maintain deterrence to create an environment in which Taiwan and China can find a peaceful solution,” Suga said on a television program.

The situation over Taiwan is “important for Japan,” he added.

Taiwan issues are expected to be on the agenda at the summit meeting between Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden to be held in Washington on April 16.

Within the Biden administration, concerns are growing over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

