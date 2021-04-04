Governors Seek Stronger Tests for Coronavirus Variants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors asked the central government on Sunday to strengthen screening tests for mutant strains of the novel coronavirus.

The National Governors' Association also called for government financial support for municipalities to provide aid money to restaurants and bars that meet authorities' requests for shorter operating hours to prevent virus infections.

The association made the calls in emergency proposals to the government it worked out at a videoconference, seeing the current virus infection situation as a fourth wave.

The meeting was held before pre-emergency measures against the coronavirus will be implemented in a total of six cities in Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures for a month from Monday.

In the proposals, the association said the municipalities to be placed under the pre-emergency stage will likely face large fiscal burdens due to financial aid they provide to eateries that will shorten business hours in line with their requests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]