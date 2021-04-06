DPFP May Become Destabilizing Factor in Opposition Unity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The major Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People has been following its own path in parliamentary affairs and other matters, hoping to boost its presence ahead of the next House of Representatives election.

The strategy, however, has driven an even deeper wedge between the DPFP and other opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, casting a shadow over the CDP-led opposition bloc’s hopes of working together in the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, among other issues.

“We pride ourselves in making new proposals ahead of other parties,” DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki told a press conference after the party’s convention on Friday, the first since it was formed last September through a revamp of the former DPFP.

As part of measures related to the novel coronavirus crisis, the DPFP had proposed that the government should establish a ministerial post to tackle the increasingly serious issue of social isolation and loneliness, and create a program to pay benefits to businesses hit hard by the pandemic based on the size of their operations.

Members of the party believe that they have helped the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga shape such measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]