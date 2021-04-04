Osaka Reports 593 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 593 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday, while 355 new cases were reported in Tokyo the same day.

New cases in Osaka outnumbered those in Tokyo for the sixth straight day.

The daily count in Osaka fell below 600 for the first time in four days, but remained much higher than the week-before total of 323.

In Tokyo, the daily total stood below 400 for the first time in five days.

According to the metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new cases came to 389.7, up 11 pct from a week earlier.

