3 Prefectures Placed under Coronavirus Pre-emergency

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures were placed under a novel coronavirus state of pre-emergency on Monday to take stricter measures aimed at stemming the resurgence of infection cases.

The three prefectures will implement priority infection control steps, such as requesting restaurants and bars to shorten business hours and close by 8 p.m.

With government officials concerned over an increase in new infection cases in many parts of the country, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on television on Sunday that his government will not hesitate to designate additional areas for pre-emergency status depending on the infection situation.

The government decided Thursday to designate Osaka and Hyogo, western Japan, and Miyagi, northeastern Japan, for coronavirus pre-emergency response following spikes in infection cases there. For a month from Monday through May 5, the last day of the Golden Week holiday period, priority antivirus measures will be taken in six cities in the prefectures--Osaka’s namesake capital, Kobe, Nishinomiya, Amagasaki and Ashiya in Hyogo, and Sendai in Miyagi.

It is the first time for Japan to enforce pre-emergency countermeasures under a revised special measures law that took effect in February.

