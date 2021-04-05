Myanmarese in Japan Rally against Violence in Their Home Country

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe/Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Myanmarese military's continuing attacks on citizens since its coup two months ago have been driving people from the Southeast Asian nation to Japan to stage protests against the violence and hold meetings to seek support from Japanese people for their action.

The situation in Myanmar is increasingly gaining international attention because the number of victims of the military's crackdown has been on the rise since the coup, which ousted a government elected through a democratic process.

"I want people in Japan to know what's happening in our country," a Myanmarese living in Japan said at a gathering held in the western Japan city of Kobe on Saturday.

The gathering was organized by Myanmarese people studying and working in Japan to explain why and how the coup took place and the current situation in their home country, such as communications being restricted, as well as the extent of damage to citizens.

About 60 Japanese participants watched videos of Myanmarese security forces firing at pro-democracy protesters and attacking rescue personnel trying to save injured citizens.

