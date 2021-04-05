Japan Weekly Coronavirus Cases Reach 16,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 486,502 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 16,884 from a week earlier.

The weekly number of newly confirmed cases exceeded 10,000 for the second straight week and surpassed the preceding week's total for the fifth consecutive week.

The country's cumulative death toll from the coronavirus stood at 9,249, up by 171 from a week before.

Among Japan's 47 prefectures, Osaka, western Japan, recorded the highest number of new infection cases in the past week, at 3,732, with the prefecture's cumulative infection count coming to 54,689.

New cases in the week stood at 2,728 in Tokyo, 1,247 in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, 940 in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and 866 in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

