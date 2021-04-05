Japan Not Yet Engulfed in 4th Coronavirus Wave: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan has not yet been engulfed in a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

"At the moment, we don't find (coronavirus infections) to have become another nationwide big wave, or a fourth wave," Suga told a House of Councillors committee meeting.

The prime minister stressed, however, "We need to respond with a strong sense of vigilance."

Shigeru Omi, who chairs a government advisory panel on the pandemic, told the Upper House committee that Tokyo could face a similar situation to the western city of Osaka, where pre-emergency measures were invoked over the pandemic on Monday.

Referring to a revised pandemic relief program for eating and drinking establishments, Suga said the government will continue to fully support businesses and jobs while listening to operators of such establishments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]