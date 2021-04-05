Another Man Referred to Prosecutors for Insulting Reality-Show Star

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police sent papers to public prosecutors on Monday on a man in his 30s in the central Japan prefecture of Fukui over the apparent suicide of professional wrestler and reality-show celebrity Hana Kimura last year.

The man, the second person to be referred to prosecutors for insulting Kimura, has admitted the charges, saying, “I posted (defamatory) comments after seeing many insulting comments (about Kimura) being posted,” according to investigative sources.

He is suspected of insulting Kimura by posting on Kimura’s Twitter account defamatory comments four times in early April last year, including one telling her to die.

In an episode of popular reality television show “Terrace House,” Kimura directed her anger at a male cast member. After the episode was aired in late March last year, she started receiving insulting comments on social media.

In the early hours of May 23 the same year, Kimura, 22, was found with no vital signs at her apartment in Tokyo and was later confirmed dead. She is believed to have killed herself.

