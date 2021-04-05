Kato Denies Foreign Disposal of Nuclear Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday that the country is not considering disposing of its radioactive waste in foreign countries.

The comment came after Canadian media reported that the country was looking at accepting Japanese radioactive waste.

“There is absolutely no truth to the idea that the government is considering the disposal of spent fuel or high-level radioactive waste overseas,” Kato said in a press conference.

The chief cabinet secretary said that Japan is making efforts to find a domestic disposal site, in line with the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management, which stipulates that radioactive waste, in principle, should be disposed of in the country where it is generated.

