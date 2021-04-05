Local Politician Exposes Address of Same-Sex Couple without OK

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press)--A 47-year-old member of the assembly of Mie Prefecture, central Japan, has exposed the home address of a male couple on his blog without their permission after receiving an open letter from them.

Takatora Kobayashi, head of the youth division of the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Mie prefectural chapter, removed the address from the blog on Monday following a media report the same day about the unauthorized exposure, saying that the disclosure of the address is causing trouble to the secretariat of the assembly and others around him.

The couple in the city of Iga in the prefecture--Masahiro Shimada, 45 and Katsunori Kano, 41--sent the letter to Kobayashi asking about comments the Mie assembly member posted on Twitter in March about local government schemes to recognize same-sex partners.

In response, Kobayashi posted on the blog on Tuesday last week his reply to the question and a photo of the envelope on which the names of Shimada and Kano, and their address were written.

The following day, the couple protested Kobayashi and sought the deletion of the information. The couple later retracted the open letter. Shimada said he wanted their personal information to be deleted from the blog. Kano said their address was published in a negative context, adding that he felt uneasy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]