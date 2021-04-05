Osaka Reports 341 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, came to 341 on Monday, surpassing the number in Tokyo for the seventh consecutive day.

In Tokyo, 249 people were newly found with the coronavirus on the day, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally stood below 300 for the first time in seven days. The daily count averaged 391.9 in the week through Monday, up 9.6 pct from the preceding week's 357.7.

Of the newly infected people in the Japanese capital, 79 were in their 20s, 51 in their 30s, 31 in their 40s and 27 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 25.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards decreased by one from the previous day to 46.

