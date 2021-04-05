Suga Aims for Joint Call with Biden to China on Climate Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday expressed his eagerness to cooperate with U.S. President Joe Biden in urging efforts against climate change by China, the world's largest greenhouse gas-emitting country.

"I hope to cooperate closely with the Biden administration in calling on China to fulfill its responsibility as a major country," Suga told a House of Councillors committee meeting.

Biden is set to host an online summit on climate change on April 22 and 23, with 40 leaders including Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping invited to the conference.

Meanwhile, with a bilateral summit between Suga and Biden due to take place in Washington on April 16, the Japanese leader said he aims for the two countries to lead the international community in addressing major challenges including climate change.

"I'm resolved to advance global decarbonization moves while deepening cooperation with other countries including the United States and China," Suga also said.

