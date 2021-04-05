Commercial Facility Opens in Fukushima N-Plant Host Town

Newsfrom Japan

Okuma, Fukushima Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press)--A commercial facility opened on Monday in Okuma, a town hosting the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant where the evacuation order has been partially lifted for the return of residents.

It is the first opening of a publicly-built, privately-operated complex facility in the Fukushima Prefecture town since the evacuation order, issued due to the March 2011 triple meltdown at the nuclear plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, was lifted in the town for the first time in April 2019.

The power plant straddles Okuma and the town of Futaba, both in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

The facility hosts nine businesses including four eateries, a convenience store, a sundries shop and a hair salon, easing the lack of shops that has been an obstacle to the return.

"It's helpful as I had to go to a neighboring town for a little shopping and a haircut," said Shigeo Yamamoto, a 71-year-old man living nearby in permanent housing for disaster-affected people.

