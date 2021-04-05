Japan to Deploy F-35B Fighters to Miyazaki Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry is considering deploying F-35B state-of-the-art stealth fighters to the Air Self-Defense Force's Nyutabaru base in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, multiple ministry sources said Monday.

The F-35B deployment, the first for an SDF base, is aimed at countering China's coercive behavior in the East China Sea, such as repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands.

The ministry plans to start operating the F-35Bs at the Nyutabaru base in 2024, the sources said.

The F-35B, a fifth-generation fighter jet, has short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, enabling it to use short runways at civilian airports on remote islands.

The ministry is also considering using the F-35B aboard the Maritime SDF's Izumo and Kaga destroyers after upgrading them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]