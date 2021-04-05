Noted Scriptwriter Hashida Dies at 95

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scriptwriter Sugako Hashida, known internationally for the 1980s television drama series "Oshin," died of acute lymphoma Sunday morning. She was 95.

Hashida, whose real name was Sugako Iwasaki, died at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. There will be no funeral or farewell party, in accordance with her dying wishes.

She was born in Keijo, now called Seoul, and raised in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan. After graduating from Japan Women's University in 1949, she joined the screenplay division of Shochiku Co. <9601>. She became freelance in 1959.

Hashida is known for hit works with a female perspective, such as NHK's "taiga" historical dramas "Onna Taikoki" in 1981, "Inochi" in 1986 and "Kasuga no Tsubone" in 1989, as well as the public broadcaster's TV series "Oshin." Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc.'s TV drama series "Wataru Seken wa Onibakari" from 1990 is also famous.

"Oshin," which depicts the life of a woman raised in a poor farming family in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, notched an average viewer rating of 52.6 pct and a high of 62.9 pct. The show, a huge hit in Japan, was also broadcast in many other countries.

