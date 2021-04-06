Japanese Airlines Put More Workers on Loan amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese airlines, struggling with weak passenger traffic amid the new coronavirus pandemic, have started putting more employees on loan to other companies and organizations.

Beginning in April, Japan Airlines <9201> increased the number of employees on loan about 1,400 per day from some 1,000.

According to ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, the parent of All Nippon Airways, the cumulative number of loaned ANA group employees since October last year reached about 750, far above its initial plan of some 400.

Amid deteriorating earnings due to the virus crisis, the airlines are trying to reduce personnel costs by asking companies and organizations that accept their employees to shoulder wages and other costs.

From JAL, cabin attendants and other employees have been transferred to about 120 organizations, including the prefectural government of Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, and home electronics retailer Nojima Corp. <7419>.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]