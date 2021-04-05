Shopping Districts Bustling despite Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Shopping districts in Japanese prefectures placed under a state of pre-emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic were full of people as usual on Monday.

In the Sannomiya district of Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, a housewife in her 70s visiting a department store said that "life will not change" under the pre-emergency.

A 24-year-old company worker said that he feels bad for restaurants and bars who have to operate with shortened hours. "I don't think it will be very effective, and I can't tell the difference from a state of emergency," he said of the pre-emergency.

The pre-emergency went into force on Monday in Hyogo, neighboring Osaka Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, where bars and restaurants are being asked to close by 8 p.m.

At 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) at the Osaka city office, 40 city and prefectural staff set out to start a survey of restaurants and bars to check their coronavirus containment measures.

