Motegi Voices Concern over Hong Kong, Uighur

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday expressed grave concern over human rights abuses in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

In a telephone conversation with Wang, Motegi also brought up the issues of the Chinese coast guard’s intrusions into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands and China’s new law allowing its coast guard to use weapons against foreign vessels for what Beijing sees as violations of its sovereignty.

Motegi demanded concrete action over the issues.

He said Japan is requesting Myanmar’s military to stop its violence against citizens immediately, release detained people and restore a democratic political system.

The two ministers agreed that the unity of the international community is important to improve the situation in the Southeast Asian country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]