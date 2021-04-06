TEPCO Apologizes to Fukushima Governor for Problems at N-Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> President Tomoaki Kobayakawa apologized to Masao Uchibori, governor of Fukushima Prefecture, on Tuesday for a series of problems at two of the firm's nuclear power stations.

At their meeting at the Fukushima prefectural government office, Uchibori told Kobayakawa that the problems "created anxiety and distrust (of the company) among residents" of the northeastern Japan prefecture. "These are extremely serious issues," Uchibori said, urging TEPCO to "take all possible measures" to prevent similar problems from happening.

Kobayakawa replied that the company will promote its businesses with a determination to revamp itself.

The Japanese government's Nuclear Regulation Authority has decided to ban TEPCO from moving nuclear fuel at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, after flaws were found in antiterrorism measures at the facility.

Also, TEPCO had left broken seismometers at the No. 3 reactor at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in Fukushima unrepaired. Waves of a powerful earthquake that hit the Tohoku northeastern Japan region, including Fukushima, on Feb. 13 were not measured at the reactor as a result. The temblor registered up to upper 6, the second-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale.

