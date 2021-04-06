Suga Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received the second dose of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine in Tokyo on Tuesday.
The prime minister got vaccinated before his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the United States set for April 16.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine requires two shots, three weeks apart, to work effectively.
Suga received the first inoculation on March 16.
