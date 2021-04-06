Kumamoto Castle’s Quake-Damaged Main Towers Restored

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Restoration work has finished for the “tenshukaku” main towers of Kumamoto Castle, severely damaged by earthquakes that mainly struck Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in 2016.

On Tuesday, the city of Kumamoto, the prefecture’s capital, showed the press the interior of the six-story large tower and the four-story small tower before their opening to the public from April 26.

Safety measures such as seismic reinforcement have been taken, with the permanent exhibition and the interior fully renovated.

Both the exterior and interior of the two towers were severely damaged by the quakes. Most of the roof tiles fell off, and some of the stone walls, including those for the underground floor called “Anagura,” collapsed.

After the temblors, the city received many calls from citizens expressing hopes for an early restoration of the castle.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]