North Korea Decides to Skip Tokyo Olympics

Seoul, April 6 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the website of the North Korean Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports.

The website said that the decision, made by the North Korean Olympic Committee at a general meeting on March 25, is intended to protect North Korean athletes from the global health crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23.

The decision apparently came as the epidemic has not been contained in Japan and North Korea is believed to be having difficulty securing enough vaccines against the new coronavirus for the people in the isolated country.

North Korea, while officially claiming that no one in the country has contracted COVID-19, has been taking strict preventive measures against the virus, including shutting its border with China, as the country obviously has a poor public health system and is highly vigilant against the entry of the virus.

