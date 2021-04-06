Osaka Logs Record 719 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed a record 719 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, outpacing Tokyo's daily tally for the eighth consecutive day.

Nationwide, new infection cases totaled 2,659. The coronavirus-linked death toll rose by 28 from the previous day, and the number of seriously ill patients grew by six to 451.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for severely ill parents in Osaka stood at 86.1 pct.

"We're in a situation where hospital beds are running very short," a prefectural government official said. "There's a high possibility that a red-light warning under the 'Osaka model' (system for infection situation assessment) will be issued as early as tomorrow."

Hyogo Prefecture, an Osaka neighbor, reported 276 new coronavirus cases, highest since the country's second coronavirus emergency ended in Hyogo in late February.

