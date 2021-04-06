Japan's Digital Reform Bills Clear Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a set of bills regarding digital reform, a key policy of the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The five bills, including one to establish a new government agency in charge of accelerating digitalization of administrative procedures, were approved at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its Komeito ally and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Meeting later on Tuesday, Diet affairs chiefs for the House of Councillors at the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to launch debates on the bills at the Upper House on April 14.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Shoji Namba, the CDP's Diet affairs head in the Upper House, showed the party's intention to urge the ruling bloc to secure enough time for deliberations on the bills at the chamber. "The Upper House will likely debate the bills until after the end of the Golden Week holidays" through early May, he said.

The government-sponsored bills are expected to be enacted during the ongoing regular Diet session. However, the government's initial plan of putting them into law during this month is likely to be pushed back as the Upper House is currently busy handling other bills. Their enactment is now expected to come in May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]