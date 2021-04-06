Suga to Meet Fishing Industry Leader on Radioactive Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to have talks with Hiroshi Kishi, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, on Wednesday, apparently over the issue of treated radioactive water, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Suga and Kishi are expected to discuss ways to dispose of treated radioactive water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, over which the government and local fishermen are at odds.

The government is considering releasing the water into the ocean after diluting it enough to make it harmless to humans, while the idea is strongly opposed by local fishermen who are concerned about possible reputational damage to seafood.

Suga apparently hopes to win the industry leader's understanding by having direct talks. Depending on the outcome, the government will make a decision shortly on how to dispose of the treated water.

At the nuclear plant, which experienced triple meltdowns in the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, radioactive water is kept in tanks after being treated with special equipment, which cannot remove radioactive tritium.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]