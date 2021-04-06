Japanese Lawmakers Mull Sanctions on Human Rights Abuses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Dozens of ruling and opposition lawmakers in Japan formed a caucus on Tuesday to enact a law that will impose sanctions on individuals and groups violating human rights abroad.

The sanctions will include restrictions on entry to and exit from Japan and freezes on assets, said the lawmakers' group, which aims to pass the law during the current parliamentary session set to end in June.

In a resolution adopted at its inaugural meeting, the caucus said human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Myanmar are "a threat to the international community."

The caucus urged the government, which it sees as being slow to address human rights abuses in China and Myanmar, to act. "Japan needs to face up to" these issues, said Gen Nakatani, co-head of the group and a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The other co-head is Shiori Yamao, a member of the opposition Democratic Party for the People. The inaugural meeting was attended by 53 lawmakers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]