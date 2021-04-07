Attention Focused on COVID-19 Vaccinations for Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--With COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people scheduled to start in Japan next week, a key focus is on whether local government personnel can manage front-line work smoothly.

Novel coronavirus infections are about to become a fourth nationwide big wave, according to Shigeru Omi, who chairs a government advisory panel on the coronavirus crisis.

Regarding the vaccine rollout as "the trump card" for preventing a further spread of infections, the central government is taking all possible measures to help the vaccination campaign for citizens aged 65 or above, which will start on Monday.

At a news conference on Tuesday, administrative reform minister Taro Kono, who is also in charge of vaccinations, called for a calm response as some local governments had already begun accepting reservations from targeted people.

"Those who wish can surely take vaccinations. So please don't panic," the minister said.

