Shimane Governor OKs Olympic Torch Relay

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Shimane Governor Tatsuya Maruyama said Tuesday that he will allow the Tokyo Olympic torch relay to take place in his western Japan prefecture.

In February, Maruyama said that his prefecture was considering canceling the relay, slated for May 15-16, saying coronavirus containment measures by the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments were insufficient.

"I think that a cancellation will not be beneficial to prefectural residents," he told a press conference in Tokyo, referring to a reason for the reversal.

Maruyama called on the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee to lower the volume of sound from the vehicles of sponsor companies, which will lead the torchbearers.

It is necessary to avoid playing loud music while the prefecture calls on its residents to avoid going out amid the pandemic, he said.

