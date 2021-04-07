Research Finds Some Drugs Effective against New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team has found some existing medical agents effective in inhibiting RNA viruses, including the new coronavirus, through an experiment using induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells.

The results of the study were published in the online edition of European science journal FEBS Open Bio on Wednesday.

The medical agents include raloxifene, a drug for osteoporosis, remdesivir, an antiviral drug approved in Japan as a COVID-19 treatment, and pioglitazone, used to treat diabetes.

The team, including researchers from Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, said that their findings would be useful in developing new treatments for viral diseases although clinical trials need to be conducted to finally confirm the effects of the drugs.

In the study, the team first administered 500 drugs that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to iPS cells infected with Sendai virus, an RNA virus often used in gene therapy research. Six of them, including raloxifene, remdesivir and pioglitazone, showed effects in curbing infection.

