Suga Eyeing Visit to India, Philippines

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering visiting India and the Philippines during the Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May, Japanese government officials said Wednesday.

The prime minister will make his final decision on the tour after carefully assessing the situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the officials.

In the two countries, Suga hopes to have talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, respectively. This will be the first time for Suga to meet the two leaders face to face.

Japan values the Quad cooperative framework involving itself, the United States, Australia, and India, or countries that lead the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative. Suga's planned visit to India is aimed at further enhancing Japan's ties with the South Asian country, the officials said.

The Japanese government also hopes to strengthen its relationship with the Philippines, taking into account China's increasingly hegemonic moves in the East and South China Seas.

