New Coronavirus Cases Hit Record Highs in Osaka, Hyogo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A record 878 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Wednesday, exceeding its previous daily high of 719, marked on Tuesday.

The tally in Osaka outpaced that in Tokyo for the ninth successive day.

In Hyogo Prefecture, adjacent to Osaka, the number of new COVID-19 cases came to a record daily high of 328.

The city of Osaka, the capital of Osaka Prefecture, the Hyogo capital of Kobe and three other cities in Hyogo were put under the coronavirus pre-emergency stage by the Japanese government for a month from Monday. Pre-emergency coronavirus countermeasures are also in place in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

On Wednesday, Tokyo confirmed 555 new infection cases, with its daily count topping 500 for the first time since Feb. 6, when 639 people were found positive for the coronavirus. The seven-day average of new cases in Japan's capital came to 417.0 as of Wednesday, up 15.6 pct from the week-before level of 360.7.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]