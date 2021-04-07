Tokyo Confirms 555 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 555 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with its daily count topping 500 for the first time since Feb. 6, when 639 people were found positive.

The seven-day average of new cases in Japan's capital came to 417.0, up 15.6 pct from the week-before level of 360.7.

Of the people who tested positive for the virus Wednesday, 178 are in their 20, 97 in their 30s, 84 in their 40s and 80 in their 50s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 63.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's standards fell by three from Tuesday to 41.

END

