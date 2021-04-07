Japan Sports Agency Chief Battling Brain Lymphoma

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan Sports Agency Commissioner Koji Murofushi is undergoing treatment for malignant brain lymphoma, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

In a statement released through the agency, Murofushi, 46, said he would not comment on a personal matter but that he has been making efforts not to disrupt his duties.

Murofushi won the gold medal in the men's hammer throwing at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He served as sports director of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee before becoming commissioner of the agency in October last year.

