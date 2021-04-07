Tokyo to Ask for COVID-19 Pre-emergency Steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to ask for a national government decision to implement COVID-19 pre-emergency measures in the Japanese capital, Governor Yuriko Koike suggested Wednesday.

The metropolitan government is slated to make a final decision on the matter after hearing related experts' opinions at a coronavirus monitoring meeting Thursday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the central government will determine whether to place Tokyo in the pre-emergency stage "after listening to opinions from local governments and experts, taking into account the number of new infection cases and the hospital bed situation."

On Wednesday, the daily tally of new coronavirus cases topped 500 for the first time in about two months in Tokyo, which exited Japan's second coronavirus state of emergency a half month ago.

"We should recognize that we're in a severe situation," Koike told metropolitan government officials. "I believe we should begin preparations to ask the national government for pre-emergency measures."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]