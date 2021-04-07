Suga to Decide Soon How to Dispose of Fukushima N-Plant Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday said he will decide soon how to dispose of treated radioactive water at the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Suga made the remark to reporters after a meeting with Hiroshi Kishi, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations.

Meanwhile, Kishi told reporters that there is "no change at all to my absolute opposition" to the idea of releasing the water at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> plant in Fukushima Prefecture into the ocean.

The government is considering releasing the tritium-containing water into the ocean after diluting it enough to be harmless to the human body. The idea has caused strong concerns among fishers over possible reputational damage to local seafood.

According to Kishi, Suga said that the water needs to be disposed of in order to advance the dismantling of the TEPCO plant's reactors and reconstruction of the northeastern Japan prefecture, hit hard by the nuclear accident plus the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]