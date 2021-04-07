Japan NRA to Order Halt to TEPCO N-Plant Restart Work

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority is set to issue an order that will effectively stop Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> preparations to restart a central Japan nuclear power plant.

On Wednesday, TEPCO said it will make no excuse and accept the NRA's decision last month to ban the company from moving nuclear fuel at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture over serious security flaws found there.

TEPCO will be unable to make preparations for a restart until it gains approval from the NRA. The nuclear watchdog is expected to take at least one year to complete its inspections of the plant to see whether enough corrective measures have been taken.

The NRA will issue the order as early as next week.

"There is no excuse for the security flaws," TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa told a press conference in Niigata's namesake capital.

