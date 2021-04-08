Economic Conditions DI among Individuals Improves Mildly: BOJ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The diffusion index on current economic conditions in a quarterly Bank of Japan survey of individuals for March improved slightly from the December survey, although remaining deep in negative territory amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BOJ said Wednesday.

The DI, which represents the percentage of survey respondents saying economic conditions improved from a year before minus the proportion of those feeling the opposite, edged up 0.8 points from the previous survey to minus 69.4, rising for the second straight quarter.

Meanwhile, the DI on economic outlooks, or the proportion of respondents expecting economic conditions to be better a year later minus the percentage of those having opposite views, jumped 14.6 points to minus 8.5.

The proportion of respondents anticipating better economic conditions increased by nearly 10 points.

"More and more people may have a brighter economic outlook thanks to reports on the spread of coronavirus vaccines," among other factors, a BOJ official said.

