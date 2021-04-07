Japan May Review F-15 Upgrade Plan Due to High Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry is considering reviewing how to upgrade the Air Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighter jets due to ballooning initial costs, informed sources said Wednesday.

In a related move, the ministry has decided not to spend the 39 billion yen secured for the project under the fiscal 2020 state budget.

The ministry adopted the F-15 upgrade plan in order to ramp up the country's defense capabilities over southwestern Japan islands including the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

China is stepping up its maritime advance around the Japanese-administered islands, claimed by Beijing.

Under the five-year defense program through fiscal 2023, 20 F-15 jets are to be upgraded.

