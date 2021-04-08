Science Council Hopes to Remain Govt Body

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Science Council of Japan believes that it should remain a government organization to fulfill its role as a national academy, science and technology policy minister Shinji Inoue said Wednesday.

SCJ President Takaaki Kajita reported the outcome of the council's discussions on its organization to Inoue, according to the minister.

Still, the SCJ said there is room to study the possibility of becoming a special corporation independent from the government, according to Inoue.

The council plans to draw up a reform proposal at a meeting Thursday for discussion at a general meeting from April 21.

In an interim report released in December last year, the SCJ cited six options for its organizational form, including the continuance of its current status and the conversion into an independent administrative agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]