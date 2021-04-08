Campaigning Kicks Off for 2 Japan Upper House Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Candidates in elections to fill two seats in Japan's House of Councillors officially started campaigning on Thursday, with the ruling and opposition camps both resolved to win the polls in the run-up to the next general election, set to be held by autumn.

The elections for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament will be the first parliamentary polls since the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was launched in September last year.

The results of the polls would likely affect Suga's handling of his administration and his strategy regarding when to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, for a snap general election.

The Upper House elections in the prefectural constituencies of Nagano, central Japan, and Hiroshima, western Japan, are expected to be de facto one-on-one battles between candidates backed by the ruling and opposition camps, with key issues including the Suga government's responses to the new coronavirus epidemic.

The Upper House seat in Nagano became vacant due to the death in December 2020 of Yuichiro Hata, former land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister, who was a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

