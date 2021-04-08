Pandemic-Linked Dismissals Top 100,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Over 100,000 people in Japan have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated without renewal due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a labor ministry tally showed Thursday.

The cumulative total, including those expected to receive such treatment, stood at 100,425 as of Wednesday, after topping 50,000 in August last year.

Observers say employment insecurity is likely to remain high especially among workers of manufacturing, retail and restaurant industries, hit hard by the pandemic, as the country is about to be engulfed in a fourth wave of infections.

The number of dismissals and contract terminations rose sharply after the government’s first state of emergency over the virus was put in place in spring last year and led to the stagnation of economic activities.

After adding up to around 10,000 in each month through August 2020, dismissals and contract terminations somewhat decreased to total about 5,000-6,000 per month in autumn and later. But the figure rebounded above 9,000 in March this year, the final month of fiscal 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]