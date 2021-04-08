Record 5,034 People Handled in Cannabis Cases in Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A record 5,034 people were involved in cannabis cases dealt with by Japanese police in 2020, up by 713 from the previous year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The total hit a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

The number of such people surged among those in their 20s or younger, the NPA said, citing a lack of knowledge about the danger of cannabis as a cause of the surge. The agency is planning to strengthen related awareness-enhancing activities.

Of the total, 2,540 people were in their 20s, up by 590 from 2019. Those aged below 20 numbered 887, up by 278.

The number of university students rose by 87 to 219 and that of high school students grew by 50 to 159, both hitting record highs. Eight junior high school students were among the offenders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]