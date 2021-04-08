Komuro Shows Resolve to Marry Princess Mako

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Kei Komuro, who has been engaged to Japanese Princess Mako, said in a statement issued Thursday that he still aims to marry her.

"There is no change in our feelings and our thoughts about the marriage plan," Komuro, a 29-year-old former college friend of the princess, said in the statement released by his lawyer.

In the 24-page statement, Komuro, who is currently studying at a law school in New York, discussed a money scandal involving his mother, saying he aims to correct wrong information about the matter as much as possible.

In September 2017, Komuro became informally engaged to Princess Mako, a 29-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito. In December that year, the money scandal was first reported.

In February 2018, the Imperial Household Agency said ceremonies related to the couple's wedding would be postponed to 2020, after all ceremonies linked to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ended.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]