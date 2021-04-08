Pre-emergency for Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa to Be Decided Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will decide Friday to put Tokyo plus Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures under the novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage following a resurgence in infection cases there.

The stage, in which powerful "priority" measures are taken under a recently revised law, is expected to run from Monday until May 11 in Tokyo and until May 5 in Kyoto and Okinawa.

The decision will be made Friday at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters, headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering taking the priority measures mainly in the densely populated 23 special wards and the nearby city of Musashino, informed sources said.

The measures will likely be implemented also in Kyoto's namesake capital in western Japan and the Okinawa capital of Naha, southernmost Japan.

