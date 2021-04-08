Tokyo's Pre-emergency Status to Be Decided Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that the government will decide Friday to put Tokyo under the novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage following a resurgence in infection cases in the country's capital.

Suga showed the plan in talks with reporters on Thursday. The decision, to be made at Friday's meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters, headed by the prime minister, will come on the heels of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's request made to the state Thursday for the pre-emergency designation under the special law for the fight against the virus.

The central and Tokyo governments are discussing having the pre-emergency stage take effect on Monday and cover areas including the densely populated 23 special wards of the capital, informed sources said.

At a parliamentary meeting earlier on Thursday, Suga said, "We'll make an appropriate decision (on the pre-emergency status for Tokyo), taking into account the number of new infection cases and the hospital bed situation and hearing opinions of the Tokyo government and experts."

He added: "The virus is resurging in some areas, and we're dealing with the issue with strong vigilance. We're determined to stem the spread of infections by taking pre-emergency countermeasures in specific areas flexibly and intensively."

