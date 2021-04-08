Osaka's Daily Coronavirus Tally Hits Another Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, hit a record high of 905 on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 878, set on Wednesday.

Osaka's daily tally of new cases outpaced Tokyo's for the 10th successive day.

In Hyogo Prefecture, west of Osaka, 311 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Thursday, off its peak of 328 new cases, recorded the previous day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases came to 545, down 10 from the previous day, but up 70 from a week earlier, according to the Japanese capital's metropolitan government.

The average number of daily new cases in Tokyo jumped to 427.0 in the week through Thursday from the preceding week's 372.3.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]