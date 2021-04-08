Osaka Posts Another Daily Record of COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed a daily record of 905 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 878, set only on Wednesday.

Its daily tally outpaced Tokyo's for the 10th successive day as the Japanese capital reported 545 new cases.

Osaka saw its number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms rise by nine from Wednesday to 167, with its occupancy rate for beds for such patients rising to 74 pct.

In neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, 311 new cases were confirmed.

Nationwide, new cases totaled 3,447, the second successive day above 3,000. There were 25 new COVID-19 fatalities and 464 severely ill patients.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]