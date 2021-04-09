Japan Parliament Starts Talks on Elderly Medical Fee Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives has started deliberating on a bill to double the share of out-of-pocket medical expenses to 20 pct for people aged 75 or older with certain incomes.

The government aims to have the medical system reform bill enacted during the ongoing ordinary session of parliament, which will run through June 16.

The medical fee hike would start in the second half of fiscal 2022. The specific schedule will be decided under a government ordinance.

The bill calls for the fee hike for such elderly people who live alone and have an annual income of at least 2 million yen. The income threshold would be 3.2 million yen for two-member households in which both are 75 or older.

At the a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of parliament on Thursday, the government gave an explanation on the bill, followed by a question-and-answer session.

