BOJ Chief Kuroda's Remaining Term Ticks Past 2 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda now has less than two years before his term expires on April 8, 2023, but the central bank's inflation target of 2 pct remains far from being achieved.

The BOJ is set to release inflation projections for fiscal 2023 in a quarterly report to be adopted at its next policy-setting meeting, on April 26-27.

The central bank is expected to estimate growth in consumer prices in the year from April 2023 at around 1.5 pct at the highest.

Nonetheless, Kuroda appears adamant about maintaining the 2 pct target, making it inevitable that the bank's monetary easing policy will be prolonged further.

Kuroda is likely to leave the BOJ with the inflation target yet to be attained, leaving to his successor the task of leading the bank to an exit from the massive easing campaign.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]